Overseas Shipholding: Rises on deal to buy oil carrier vessels

** Shares of oil and gas transportation company up 4% at $2.53 in afternoon trade ** OSG says its units have made a deal with BP Oil Shipping Company USA and BP AMI Leasing Inc to purchase U.S.-flagged crude oil carrier vessels operated by Alaska Tanker Company LLC (ATC) ** OSG, which owns 37.5% of ATC, will acquire the remaining 62.5% as part of the deal ** Deposits equal to 20% of the purchase price to be paid when the agreements are executed, and the balance is to be paid when the deal closes ** OSG stock up ~52% so far YTD (Reporting by Neha Malara and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)