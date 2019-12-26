Overseas Shipholding: Rises on deal to buy oil carrier vessels













** Shares of oil and gas transportation company up 4% at $2.53 in afternoon trade

** OSG says its units have made a deal with BP Oil Shipping Company USA and BP AMI Leasing Inc to purchase U.S.-flagged crude oil carrier vessels operated by Alaska Tanker Company LLC (ATC)

** OSG, which owns 37.5% of ATC, will acquire the remaining 62.5% as part of the deal

** Deposits equal to 20% of the purchase price to be paid when the agreements are executed, and the balance is to be paid when the deal closes

** OSG stock up ~52% so far YTD

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)