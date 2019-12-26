Recon Technology: Rises on reverse stock split plan













** U.S.-listed shares of the Chinese oil field services provider up 16.7% at $0.63 in after-the-bell trade

** Co announces one-for-five reverse stock split

** Co's shares will trade on Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis, when trading begins on Dec. 27 – Recon Tech

** Says objective of the split is to enable co to regain compliance with Nasdaq and maintain listing on the exchange

** The reverse stock split will reduce the number of ordinary shares from ~23 mln to ~4 mln

** Stock down ~9% YTD

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)