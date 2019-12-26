











Hello and welcome to your Asia Insight. I'm Oliver Regan. Let's head straight to the markets. Shares darted in and out of losses on Tuesdays. The holiday lull offset optimism about the US-China trade deal. The Nikkei closed the session almost unchanged after clawing its way back from a 10-point loss. China's blue-chip CSI 300 was by far the biggest winner. Technology, industrial and healthcare stocks leading the gains while South Korea's KOSPI ended the day down 0.6% as the Won rose. Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday in thin pre-Christmas trading. British Energy Ministry says the cooperation with OPEC to support the market will continue and analysts are forecasting a second weekly decline in US crude inventories. In a note to clients, Randstad Energy said the OPEC cuts didn't fully solve the problem. Instead, they offer a light bandage to get through the first quarter of 2020. After that, we believe the market will begin to realize the looming oversupply. Coking coal futures in China extended their losses, dropping more than 2.5% in early trade after customs data showed imports jumped in November. Hot-rolled coil used in cars and home appliances also slid whilst iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange shook off an earlier decline to edge around half a percentage point higher. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says the government could take more measures to lower financing costs for smaller companies. They include broad-based and targeted cuts in the reserve requirement ratio as well as re-lending and re-discounting. China's economic growth slowed to near 30-year lows during the third quarter. China has vigorously denied using forced foreign labor in a Shanghai prison. It comes after the UK retailer Tesco suspended a supplier of Christmas cards after a note was found in one of them, purpoting to come from a foreign inmate. The message made specific mention of former Qingpu inmate and British journalist Peter Humphrey whom it urged to contact. China's Foreign Ministry called the accusations a farce.

Mr. Humphrey can't bear to keep quiet now. And every once in a while, he'll come out to hype something up so that people won't forget about him. But this time, the farce he created here is really just obsolete. I'll offer him a piece of advice. If he wants attention, at least make up something new. Here, I can responsibly say Shanghai's Qingpu prison has no foreign prisoners undergoing forced labor.

Let's take a look at some companies in the news. A former senior executive at China's state-run Sinochem has been sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for taking bribes. According to a statement on the WeChat account of Shandong Higher People's Court. Du Keping was found guilty of taking $1.8 million worth of bribes. Sources say SoftBank Group's bid to secure $3 billion in financing for WeWork from China's three biggest banks has stalled. The Japanese technology conglomerate is now likely to enter the new year without the financing in place. The sources say that lenders affect internal lending limits to the firm, complicating a $9.5 billion rescue package. That's it from your Asia Insight. We'll be back on the 27th with more news and analysis from around the region. In the meantime, enjoy the holidays. I'm Oliver Regan and this is Reuters.