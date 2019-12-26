Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: M&A gets a climate boost













Wall Street is going to turn up the heat on climate change. I'm Antony Currie from Reuters Breakingviews, let me talk you through how I think this is going to happen. First of all, big shareholders are going to go after big companies even more to sort out their climate risk. We've already seen them go after several companies in the past few months, but really, it's been low-hanging fruit. Let's kind of sort of reduce the emissions, but not really go after the big prize, which is to start cutting emissions. We're going to start seeing that change. They're going to go after CEOs, executive pay, board directors – all of them are up for grabs. Also, the entire supply chain of companies is going to get the exact same pressure and that's really going to up the pressure on boards and executives to do more. Second, a really simple point: banks will come under a lot more pressure with their own balance sheets. How much exposure to their loan books have to climate risks? That really hasn't come under much pressure, so far. And third, think about those first two points. If you work for a bank in the M&A department, you're probably thinking there's a good load of money I can make here if I start thinking about how climate risks climate risk can be turned into clients. We've already seen a bit of that, so if you look at the Fiat-Chrysler-Peugeot mergers underway, that has a degree of climate risk to it. So think the cost of electric batteries, think about emissions fines that are going to be coming through from the European Union, but really, it's about crunching two old car makers together. But you start thinking about, say, Exxon or Chevron or Royal Dutch Shell, all these companies are probably going to start finding ways to buy their way out of climate risk. So you think carbon capture and storage, you think, "maybe we should buy a renewable energy company," but also it affects many other companies: steel, cement, water companies. All these different industries will need to address their own climate risk. It's not just about the deals they can do, it's about the deals they shouldn't do. And there's a couple of examples of those already. Raytheon will take a big hit to its top line, if there's drought in the Midwest of America. And then, we have two big US banks that merged this year as well in the southeast, BB&T and SunTrust. Absolutely not mention of flood risk in that deal, whatsoever. Hunting out these kinds of climate risks and spotting good deals to do is no longer going to be the exception in the next few months, but the norm.