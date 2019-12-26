Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: S&P 500 headed for another week of gains













Video Transcript:

Welcome to your Day Ahead, I am Leah Duncan. The NASDAQ Composite crossed the 9,000 level for the first time ever on Thursday. On Friday the focus shifts to another index. But first, oil prices are trading at three-month highs ahead of a key report on US inventories. Forecasters in the Reuters poll are looking for a 1.7 million barrel drop in US crude stocks when the Energy Information Administration releases its latest numbers. A report from the American Petroleum Institute out on Tuesday showed the crude supply sinking almost eight million barrels, much steeper than predicted. Now that contributed to prices rising near $62 per barrel. They have climbed close to 40% this year. And the S&P 500 tries to continue its winning ways. The index has to close above 3,221.22 to finish higher for the fifth week in a row. It would be if 11th weekly rise in the last 12 weeks. Reuters Stocks Buzz Analyst Terrence Gabriel says the said events may be on borrowed time in part because the index is trading well above its 200-day moving average. Well that's your Day Ahead, I am Leah Duncan and this is Reuters.