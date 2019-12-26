U.S. crude stocks likely down last week; products seen up













U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely declined last week, while inventories of gasoline were set to extend their build for the seventh straight week, and distillates were seen rising for the fifth week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks dipped by about 1.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 20.

Crude inventories fell by 1.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 13 to 446.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.

The latest poll was conducted ahead of the weekly status report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy. The EIA report is due at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

The EIA report has been delayed by two days due to Christmas. The report is normally released on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).

Analysts estimated that weekly stocks of gasoline were likely up by 1.7 million barrels. Distillate stocks , which include diesel and heating oil, were seen rising by 800,000 barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization was expected to increase by 0.5 percentage point, from 90.6% of total capacity for the week ended Dec. 13, according to the poll.

All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points:

Organization Crude Distillates Gasoline Refinery Runs Again Capital -1.4 0.6 1.6 0.4 Citi Futures -3.0 1.0 2.5 1.0 Confluence -1.5 0.5 2.0 0.5 Commodity Research Group -0.8 1.1 1.6 0.6 Excel Futures -3.5 1.8 2.3 0.7 IEG Vantage -0.9 0.8 0.9 0.4 Price Futures Group -4.0 -1.0 -1.0 N/A Refinitiv 1.2 N/A N/A N/A Ritterbusch Associates -1.0 0.8 1.6 -0.2

