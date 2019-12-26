U.S. natgas futures rise to near 2-month peak on cooling weather outlook, short covering













U.S. natural gas futures surged to a near two-month peak on Thursday as weather forecasts turned cooler, which could boost heating demand, and on short-covering as the contract nears its expiry.

A day before the contract expires, front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 12.2 cents, or 5.6%, to settle at $2.294 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). This is their largest daily percentage gain since Oct. 29.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 411 heating degree days (HDDs) in the Lower 48 U.S. states over the next two weeks, higher than the 372 HDDs estimated on Tuesday- indicative of cooling weather. The weather, however, is still warmer than normal.

"Natural gas is higher this morning on weather forecast patterns for middle January," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis, adding that the cold trend is causing some short covering.

Thin trade during the holiday week is leading to more volatility, he said.

With the weather expected to turn chillier, Refinitiv predicted demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would average 113.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) next week, increasing from the 112.3 bcfd estimated for the current week.

Analysts said utilities likely pulled 148 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 20. That compares with a withdrawal of 61 bcf for the same week last year, and a five-year average draw of 101 bcf.

If correct, the decrease during the week ended Dec. 20 would reduce stockpiles to 3.263 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 1.7% below the five-year average and 19.4% above the same week a year ago.

Gas production in the Lower 48 states dipped to 95.1 bcfd on Wednesday from 95.2 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Dec. 20 Dec. 13 Dec. 20 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Dec. 20 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -148 -107 -61 -101

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 411 372 344 458 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 3 5 2 U.S. GFS TDDs 414 375 349 460

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week Five-Year

Week Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.8 95.0 95.1 76.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.2 8.0 8.0 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 103.0 103.1 103.1 85.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 3.5 3.5 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 4.9 4.9 3.6 U.S. LNG Exports 8.1 8.0 8.4 1.6 U.S. Commercial 17.2 14.0 14.7 14.1 U.S. Residential 29.2 23.1 24.4 23.8 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 27.2 26.2 23.4 U.S. Industrial 25.5 24.1 24.4 23.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.5 2.6 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 110.2 95.8 97.1 92.2 Total U.S. Demand 126.9 112.3 113.9 99.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 2.11 2.17 Transco Z6 New York 2.15 2.19 PG&E Citygate 3.39 3.50 Dominion South 1.73 1.87 Chicago Citygate 1.94 1.98 Algonquin Citygate 3.18 4.50 SoCal Citygate 5.59 5.62 Waha Hub 0.95 0.93

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 27.50 36.00 PJM West 21.50 23.25 Ercot North 16.75 15.75 Mid C 45.11 45.11 Palo Verde 32.50 32.50 SP-15 39.50 39.50

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)