U.S. natural gas stocks seen down 148 bcf in week to Dec. 20













U.S. utilities likely pulled a much larger than usual 148 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage last week, as cooler-than-normal weather boosted heating demand and a fall in production added further pressure.

That would be substantially larger than the reduction of 61 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2014-2018) average withdrawal of 101 bcf for the period.

Utilities removed 107 bcf of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 20.

If estimates are on target, the decrease during the week ended Dec. 20 would reduce stockpiles to 3.263 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 1.7% below the five-year average and 19.4% above the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Friday.

The report, normally released on Thursday, was delayed due to the observance of Christmas.

The weather was slightly colder than normal last week, with 195 heating degree days (HDDs) compared with a 30-year average of 188 HDDs for the period.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius), and are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Gas production in the Lower 48 states averaged at 94.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week, lower than 95.1 bcfd in the week to Dec. 13.

Reuters polled 12 analysts, who estimated withdrawals ranging from 164 bcf to 136 bcf, with a median draw of 148 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 27 ranged from a draw of 75 bcf to 44 bcf, with a mean withdrawal of 54 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 24 bcf for the same week last year, and a five-year average draw of 89 bcf.

The following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billion cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) C H Guernsey -164 Refinitiv -162 Platts Analytics GWO -155 Energy Ventures Analysis -153 Macquarie Group -151 Tradition Energy -150 SMC Report -145 Stephen Smith Energy -145 PointLogic -144 Ritterbusch Associates -140 Citi Futures -139 IEG Vantage -136

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)