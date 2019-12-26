U.S. REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON













REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON

Description: Per caller, a pipeline leak resulted in the release of 1 Bbl. of an oil and water mixture into a stream bed. Stopped and contained. Contractor conducting clean up. No drinking water impacted.

Incident Location: 1546 China Grade Loop

Source: CEMA,