U.S. REFINERY FILING – SWEENY REFINERY 12/26/2019 08:13 AM 12/26/2019 08:42 AM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING SWEENY REFINERY

(This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.)

Cause:

While quenching a coke drum, a hot spot was hit and the blowdown tower overpressured, causing relief valves to lift and relieve to the Coker Flare.

Source 1:: Coker Flare 29-61-1 Source 2:: Source 3::

Action taken:

Operations personnel quickly blocked the quench water to the drum, to prevent the pressure from continuing to increase. Operations personnel replaced the buckling pins on the relief valve as soon as possible and returned the unit to normal operations.

Source: TCEQ,