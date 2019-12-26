U.S. weekly power output up 6.3% vs year earlier -EEI













Power production in the continental United States totaled 81,044 gigawatt hours (GWh) in the week ended Dec. 21, up 6.3% from the same week a year earlier, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) said on Thursday.

The week's output was about 4.9% higher than the 77,234 GWh produced in the preceding seven-day period, EEI data shows.

Year on year, output rose in all of the nine U.S. geographic regions tracked by the electric power trade group.

The South Central region recorded the largest year-on-year percentage increase, at 11.5%, followed by the Mid-Atlantic region, at 7.6%, and then the New England and Rocky Mountain regions, at 6.6%.

For the past 52 weeks, U.S. power production totaled 4,045,038 GWh, down 1.9% from the previous 52-week period, the EEI said.

The following tables provide information on power-sector consumption of gas, according to data from Refinitiv:

Gas-for-Power consumption for US-Lower 48 (Bcf/Week)

Dates Last Year This Year Change Pct Change Dec. 7-Dec. 13 183 199 16 8 Dec. 14-Dec. 20 165 214 49 23

Gas-for-Power consumption by EIA regions (Dec. 14-Dec. 20)

Gas Burned (Bcf/week) Gas Burned (GWh) EIA East 91 11,625 EIA Midwest 27 3,494 EIA Mountain 19 2,375 EIA Pacific 20 2,593 EIA South Central 57 7,312 Total 214 27,398

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)