Valvoline Announces Opening of New Franchised Quick-Lube Center in Bentonville, Arkansas

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Valvoline Inc. – a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services – announced today its franchisee, Metrolube Companies, has opened a new Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM (VIOC) service center in Bentonville, Arkansas.

A core element of Valvoline’s strategy is to accelerate the growth of its industry-leading quick-lube model, which is all about delivering a quick, easy and trusted experience for every customer, every day.

Metrolube Companies operates all four of the VIOC quick-lube locations in northern Arkansas. The newest service center is at 401 SW 14th Street in Bentonville. No appointments are necessary.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change service centers let customers stay in their cars and watch VIOC’s certified technicians perform their service. Technicians complete a professional ASE®-accredited training program that is ranked #4 globally by the Association for Talent Development’s 2019 BEST Award. In addition to full-service oil changes done in about 15 minutes, VIOC performs a wide range of preventive maintenance services, including transmission, radiator and air-conditioning services; safety parts replacement, including wiper blades and light bulbs; and tire rotation. Most locations also offer fuel system and battery services. VIOC services most vehicle makes and models, including luxury, diesel, and hybrid. Visit www.vioc.com to learn more.

About ValvolineTM

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company’s heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

® Trademark owned by third party

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations Media Relations Sean T. Cornett Heather Watson scornett@valvoline.com hwatson@valvoline.com

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.