ARA gasoline stocks rise as exports to U.S. dry up – Insights Global

* Gasoline stocks rose as exports dried up with the arbitrage to the United states closed, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said.

* Gasoline stocks also rose on the back of a lack of demand from West Africa this week and plentiful imports from the Baltics, he said.

* Naphtha stocks were also up as an Aframax tanker from Algeria arrived amid weak demand from the Rhine region in central Europe.

* There was also less demand for gasoil in the Rhine region.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)

27/12/2019 19/12/2019 27/12/2018 Gasoline 994 806 1276 Naphtha 252 208 215 Gasoil 2,401 2,375 2,058 Fuel oil 923 865 1078 Jet fuel 605 629 583

Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline Baltics, France, Spain, Brazil, Med, Saudi

UK Arabia Naphtha Algeria, Denmark, none

Portugal, Russia Gasoil India, US France, UK, W. Africa Fuel oil Russia, Sweden, UK Mideast Gulf, W.

Africa Jet fuel none Ireland, UK

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Clarke)