











27 December, 2019





Company Announcement 12/2019

Nordic Shipholding A/S — Financial calendar 2020





Financial Calendar 2020

11 March 2020 Deadline for any shareholder’s request to include specific items on the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting

24 March 2020 Annual Report 2019

23 April 2020 Annual General Meeting

27 May 2020 Q1 result 2020

29 August 2020 Half year result 2020



25 November 2020 Q3 result 2020

For further information please contact

Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A/S (+45) 3929 1000