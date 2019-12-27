BOE Report

Company Announcement 12/2019

27 December, 2019


Nordic Shipholding A/S — Financial calendar 2020


Financial Calendar 2020                                              

11 March 2020                   Deadline for any shareholder’s request to include specific items on the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting

24 March 2020                   Annual Report 2019                       

23 April 2020                     Annual General Meeting

27 May 2020                      Q1 result 2020                                  

29 August 2020                  Half year result 2020      
               
25 November 2020             Q3 result 2020                                  

For further information please contact
Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A/S (+45) 3929 1000

