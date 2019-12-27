EIA weekly U.S. petroleum supply and demand













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following report:

Current

Week ——- Week Ago ——- ——- Year-Ago ——

12/20/19 12/13/19 Diff Pct Chg 12/21/18 Diff Pct Chg Crude Oil…………………….. 1,076.3 1,081.8 -5.5 -0.5 1,090.6 -14.2 -1.3 Commercial (Excluding SPR)……… 441.4 446.8 -5.5 -1.2 441.4 -0.1 0 Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).. 635.0 635.0 0 0 649.1 -14.2 -2.2 Total Motor Gasoline…………… 239.3 237.3 2.0 0.8 233.1 6.2 2.6 Reformulated………………….. 0 0 0 7.7 0 0 -12.5 Conventional………………….. 24.7 23.5 1.2 5.0 25.5 -0.8 -3.1 Blending Components……………. 214.5 213.7 0.8 0.4 207.5 7.0 3.4 Fuel Ethanol………………….. 21.5 21.8 -0.3 -1.5 23.1 -1.7 -7.2 Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel…………. 39.4 38.3 1.1 2.8 40.5 -1.1 -2.6 Distillate Fuel Oil……………. 124.9 125.1 -0.2 -0.1 119.9 5.0 4.2 15 ppm sulfur and Under……… 108.3 109.3 -1.0 -0.9 105.2 3.2 3.0 > 15 ppm to 500 ppm sulfur…… 5.0 4.8 0.2 4.6 4.5 0.6 12.4 > 500 ppm sulfur……………. 11.6 11.0 0.6 5.3 10.3 1.3 12.7 Residual Fuel Oil……………… 31.9 32.1 -0.2 -0.5 26.9 5.0 18.7 Propane/Propylene……………… 88.4 91.0 -2.6 -2.8 72.2 16.2 22.4 Other Oils……………………. 283.2 287.8 -4.5 -1.6 270.5 12.8 4.7 Unfinished Oils……………….. 91.2 94.1 -2.9 -3.0 86.7 4.5 5.2 Total Stocks (Including SPR)……. 1,904.9 1,915.1 -10.2 -0.5 1,876.7 28.2 1.5 Total Stocks (Excluding SPR)……. 1,270.0 1,280.1 -10.2 -0.8 1,227.5 42.4 3.5

Current Four Week Avgs Cumulative

Week — Week Ago — — Year Ago — —- Week Ending —– ——- Daily Avg ——–

12/20/19 12/13/19 Diff 12/21/18 Diff 12/20/19 12/21/18 Pct Chg 12/20/19 12/21/18 Pct Chg Crude Oil Supply

(1) Domestic Production…………… 12,900 12,800 100 11,700 1,200 12,850 11,650 10.3 12,297 10,832 13.5 (2) Alaska……………………. 481 481 0 497 -16 482 496 -2.8 467 480 -2.6 (3) Lower 48………………….. 12,400 12,300 100 11,200 1,200 12,350 11,150 10.8 11,817 10,351 14.2 (4) Net Imports (Including SPR)……. 3,412 2,946 466 4,687 -1,275 3,175 4,730 -32.9 3,869 5,897 -34.4 (5) Imports…………………… 6,809 6,579 230 7,656 -847 6,566 7,423 -11.5 6,821 7,860 -13.2 (6) Commercial Crude Oil……. 6,809 6,579 230 7,656 -847 6,566 7,423 -11.5 6,821 7,860 -13.2 (7) Imports by SPR…………. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (8) Imports into SPR by Others. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (9) Exports…………………… 3,397 3,633 -236 2,969 428 3,391 2,693 25.9 2,952 1,963 50.4 (10) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. -782 -155 -627 -6 -776 -421 -375 n/a -38 13 n/a (11) Commercial Stock Change…….. -782 -155 -627 -7 -775 -378 -324 n/a 3 54 n/a (12) SPR Stock Change…………… 0 0 0 0 0 -43 -51 n/a -40 -41 n/a (13) Adjustment……………………. -113 661 -774 957 -1,070 288 666 n/a 395 244 n/a (14) Crude Oil Input to Refineries…… 16,980 16,562 419 17,350 -370 16,734 17,420 -3.9 16,599 16,961 -2.1

Other Supply

(15) Production……………………. 7,281 7,234 47 6,925 356 7,184 6,921 3.8 6,919 6,462 7.1 (16) Natural Gas Plant Liquids……. 4,989 4,989 0 4,631 358 4,923 4,616 6.7 4,697 4,201 11.8 (17) Renewable Fuels/Oxygenate Plant. 1,175 1,155 19 1,133 42 1,159 1,141 1.6 1,117 1,131 -1.2 (18) Fuel Ethanol…………… 1,083 1,064 19 1,042 42 1,070 1,051 1.8 1,028 1,047 -1.8 (19) Other………………….. 91 91 0 91 0 89 90 -1.1 89 84 6.9 (20) Refinery Processing Gain…….. 1,117 1,090 28 1,161 -43 1,102 1,165 -5.3 1,105 1,130 -2.2 (21) Net Imports…………………… -3,820 -2,175 -1,645 -4,045 225 -3,062 -3,927 n/a -2,824 -2,952 n/a (22) Imports……………………. 1,909 2,794 -885 1,842 67 2,316 1,754 32.0 2,294 2,156 6.4 (23) Exports……………………. 5,729 4,969 760 5,887 -158 5,378 5,681 -5.3 5,117 5,108 0.2 (24) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. -671 23 -694 -286 -385 421 -630 n/a 55 -41 n/a (25) Adjustment……………………. 200 200 0 225 -25 204 227 n/a 213 225 n/a

Products Supplied

(26) Total………………………… 21,312 21,798 -485 20,741 572 20,639 21,270 -3.0 20,853 20,736 0.6 (27) Finished Motor Gasoline………. 9,303 9,411 -109 9,348 -46 9,157 9,126 0.3 9,354 9,330 0.3 (28) Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel……….. 1,539 2,056 -517 1,618 -79 1,783 1,672 6.6 1,771 1,737 2.0 (29) Distillate Fuel Oil………….. 4,214 4,120 94 4,242 -28 3,905 4,409 -11.4 4,038 4,096 -1.4 (30) Residual Fuel Oil……………. 185 489 -304 208 -23 272 242 12.6 305 323 -5.8 (31) Propane/Propylene……………. 1,851 1,674 177 1,137 714 1,513 1,567 -3.4 1,138 1,176 -3.3 (32) Other Oils………………….. 4,220 4,047 173 4,188 33 4,009 4,256 -5.8 4,247 4,073 4.3

Net Imports of Crude and Petroleum Products

(33) Total………………………… -408 771 -1,180 642 -1,050 112 803 -86.0 1,045 2,945 -64.5