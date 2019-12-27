Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Festive cheer for stocks as Trump says China trade deal is done













Video Transcript:

Hello and welcome to your Asia Insight. I'm Kimberly Lim. A US-China trade deal is to be signed in the White House. President Trump says Xi Jinping will travel to Washington probably in January for the ceremony. The terms of the deal are as yet unknown. China has said the details will be made public after it's signed.

We will be doing a smaller ceremony. Ultimately, we will be having – on the China deal, we will be having a signing ceremony. We'll have a quick signing because we want to get it done, the deal is done.

Japan's industrial output slipped for the second straight month in November. Production fell 0.9%, raising the likelihood the economy will contract in the fourth quarter. Japan's domestic economy has cooled in recent months due to a slide in consumer spending following a nationwide tax hike. Hopes of an early signing gave Asia's equity markets some festive chair. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan have hit a level not seen since mid-2018. It's up about 16% so far this year. Japan's blue chip CSI 300 rose in earlier trade thanks to a rebound in industrial profits and easing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington. The Nikkei slipped as a stronger Yen weighed on the shares of exporters while South Korea's KOSPI ended the session higher. Traders say they expect the market will rally in 2020. And over to the energy markets where crude oil has hit a three-month high after data showed strong consumer spending in the US. Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at Axitrader says US consumers are showing few signs of tightening their purse strings, which is positive for oil as well. So let's take a look at some companies now in the news. We've got the executive tasked with leading a recovery at Nissan, is resigning just weeks into his new job. Jun Seki, Nissan's vice chief operating officer and a former contender for chief executive, is leaving to become the president of components maker Nidec. The move could disrupt the carmaker's push to turn the corner on the scandal and reverse slumping sales. China Southern Airlines says it will maintain frequent flyer cooperation with its SkyTeam partners after it leaves the alliance at the beginning of January. Existing co-shares with other airlines will also continue. China Southern wants to pursue new relationships outside the alliance to enhance its range of destinations. The Financial Times says the US National Security Adviser has warned the UK of the dangers of allowing Huawei access to its 5G network. It quotes Robert O'Brien as saying they're just going to steal a wholesale state secrets whether they're the UK's nuclear secrets or secrets from MI6 or MI5. The Trump Administration has added Huawei to its trade blacklist citing national security concerns. And the Nikkei Business Daily says cash-strapped Japan Display is in talks to sell its smartphone screen factory to Apple and Sharp. It says the plant could fetch as much as $820 million. Japan Display's shares rose as much as 8% on the news. Well that is it from your Asia Insight. I'm Kimberley Lim, and this is Reuters.