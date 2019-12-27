Reuters Insider – Reuters Today: High Street disappointment as rain keeps UK Boxing Day shoppers at home













Well, good morning and welcome to Reuters today. I am Kimberley Lim. Our top story this morning and the late burst of spending on the High Street that had been hoped for has failed to materialize. Market research firms Springboard says football was down by more than 10% on Boxing Day, shoppers deterred by poor weather. The number of people hitting the sales fell for the fourth year in a row. — says Britons were set to spend GBP3.7 billion in the post-Christmas sales; 200 million less than last year. Now some relief for the embattled High Street might come though in the form of higher wages. A think tank, the resolution foundation, says real wages are set to climb to levels not seen since before the financial crisis over a decade ago. But it points out that with sluggish economic growth the turnaround in pay may not be sustainable. Sterling is trading a shade higher than before the Christmas holiday but still way below its peak of a $1.35. The move higher is mainly thanks to Dollar weakness. Traders say any significant rally is unlikely for now as uncertainty over the UK's Brexit strategy persists. Now to the energy markets where crude oil has hit a three- month high after data showed strong consumer spending in the US. Stephen Innes, chief Asia Market Strategy at AxiTrader says US consumers are showing few signs of tightening their purse strings which is positive for oil as well. Let's turn now to see where the market stand in early trade. And stocks in Europe have hit a fresh record high. Investors enjoyed some festive cheer thanks to an improving global economy and fresh indications of a preliminary US-China trade deal. The pan-European STOXX 600 Index has now hit record highs for three consecutive sessions in a holiday shortened week. The FTSE 100, the DAX, and the French CAC are all trading higher this morning. Defensive sectors, food and beverage, telecom and healthcare are among the underperformers. So let's take a look at the movers and shakers for you. The biggest mover of the day is the German genetic testing firm Qiagen. Shares plunged after the company said it had decided not to put itself on the market. BMW also in focus there after the car maker said it's being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in relation to its sales practices. And shares of Saipem, an oilfield servicing company are gaining after it won new contracts worth around $1.7 billion. In other corporate news, the London Stock Exchange says it has no plans to sell assets after its takeover at the data provider Refinitiv. In an interview with an Italian Business Daily, board member Raffaele Jerusalmi, said LSE's subsidiary, The Borsa Italiana is not for sale. Last month, LSE shareholders backed the exchange's $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv. The deal is designed to broaden LSE's trading business and make it a major distributor of market data. Refinitiv is a partner and shareholder of Thomson Reuters. And finally, the Australian pop star Kylie Minogue is inviting weary Britains to forget politics and call on your friends in Australia in a new tourism campaign. The campaign as part of a new $10 million Tourism Australia campaign, the largest investment the organization has made in Britain in more than a decade. Britain, which is responsible for the fourth largest number of tourists to Australia has had a tumultuous political year with deep rancor over Brexit and its first December election in almost a century.

I was so excited by this campaign by the prospect of it to be an ambassador for Australia, for tourism in Australia because I feel like I am that person anyway. So it's a natural extension of what I do and who I am and the message I can bring to the world.

Well, that is it from your Reuters today. I'm Kimberley Lim and this is Reuters.