Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Stocks rally to record highs, Nasdaq hits 9,000 for first time

Good morning. I'm Kimberley Lim and this is your US morning call. There's a new milestone for the Nasdaq in the final days of what's already been a pretty banner year. The index hit the 9,000-point mark on Thursday for the first time ever. It was helped by Amazon. It stock up 4% after reporting record sales over the holiday season. If the tenth record high closed in a row reflecting investors' love of tech stocks like Apple and Microsoft, the Nasdaq is up nearly 39% this year. Now traders return from their holiday break to digest comments from President Trump that a trade agreement could be signed as soon as next month. That helped all three major Wall Street indexes to post record closing highs. Trump says Xi Jinping will travel to Washington properly in January for the ceremony. The terms of the deal are as yet unknown. China has said the details will be made public after it's been signed. We'll be doing a smaller ceremony. Ultimately, we will be having – on the China deal, we will be having a signing ceremony. We'll have a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done. Now analysts say the fundamentals of the market are strong and they say much of that strength is thanks to a more flexible approach to inflation and monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

The technicals of the market are quite strong, whether we're looking at market weighted or equal market weighted indices, they're both trending in tandem, would suggest strength. The advanced decline lines are extraordinarily strong. I think what's different right now relative to this time last year is you have a monetary policy in the United States that is signaling to the market that it's going to remain extraordinarily accommodative and allow for inflation if it needs to, to trend above the 2% mark.

So let's take a look at how Wall Street might just open this morning. We've got the Dow Jones there, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are all set to end the week with a bang. Consumer stocks could once have been be in the vanguard as shoppers emerge in force for the post- holiday sales. Overall, the consumer is extremely healthy. The Internet sales performed exceptionally well, up 18.8% versus a year ago and represented 14.6% of all consumer purchases. So the consumer was healthy, Internet growing very rapidly, and it's an indicator given that two-thirds of the US economy is the consumer that the consumer is driving, continues to drive the US economy.

Okay, and to the energy markets where crude oil has hit a three-month high thanks to upbeat economic data from the US and China. Earlier this month, OPEC and its partners decided to prolong its output restriction deal until the end of March. Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak says the cartel could end its output reduction at some point in 2020. Now Tesla will begin delivering Model 3 vehicles built at its Shanghai factory on Monday. Construction of its first plant outside the United States began in January and production started in October. Tesla aims to produce 250,000 vehicles a year after production of the Model Y is added. The first 15 customers to get the car on Monday are Tesla employees. And that is today's morning call. I'm Kimberley Lim and this is Reuters.