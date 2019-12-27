Risk taking that surged in December may rocket in January













Key commodity markets have soared this month and stock markets have raced to new heights. Traditionally the end of the year sees traders pare risk. These big gains suggest that risk appetite could surge when most traders return with new budgets to make next year. For FX traders this means that most higher yield emerging market currencies should continue to outperform. Commodity currencies that were heavily sold in 2019 may continue to rebound but those gains should be far more pronounced versus any currency undermined by negative rates. While there is scope for a bigger short squeeze versus the dollar during the initial stages of a risk rally, the longer-term outlook for the greenback is positive with its liquidity and yield key components of its likely continuing rise against euro, yen and Swiss franc next year. With volatility so low, interest rate gaps should become increasingly important. If so the dollar will be supported. Potentially a record USD long position could evolve.