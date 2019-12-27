Teksan Participated in the Power-Gen Exhibition With Its Innovative Products

ISTANBUL, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Teksan Generator participated in the Power-Gen Exhibition which is one of the most important events in the energy industry. During the Power-Gen Exhibition, which gathers thousands of participants and visitors from various countries in the world, Teksan has drawn attention with its compact mobile lighting tower and UL-Certified diesel generator set.

The companies that participated in the exhibition held in New Orleans had the chance to make important business connections as well as the opportunity to introduce their products to visitors from all over the world. Aiming to increase its share in the American market, Teksan was on the spotlight with its UL-Certified product during the show. Another Teksan solution, which attracted attention with its high performance in the exhibition, was the mobile lighting tower. Teksan’s lighting tower, which is more compact and lesser in weight yet has a high lighting power, meets the energy needs in construction sites operating on no-grid places.

Teksan Generator Board Member, Responsible for Marketing Mrs. Ebru ATA TUNCER made evaluations about the exhibition and said that: “Our uninterrupted power solutions are preferred in more than 130 countries. Penetrating new markets as well as increasing Teksan’s share in existing ones is a must for our global company vision. Therefore, we definitely take part in important events related to our industry. One of the most important of these events is the Power-Gen Exhibition. This year, we took part in the exhibition with our innovative products that bear UL-Certificate, the most prestigious product quality and safety certificate of the USA, and we have attracted considerable interest from the visitors. The Power-Gen Exhibition was very productive not only for introducing our products and services but also for establishing new business connections.”

