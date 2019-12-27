Turkish lira left in the cold, but that should change













Turkey's lira has been falling while other risky currencies have been rallying, but there's cause to expect it to bounce back. Turkey's spat with the United States has undermined its currency at a time when risky assets usually do badly. Yet most risky assets have actually soared in December and an ultra-high- yielding lira is going to attract if this situation intensifies, it probably will when traders return next year . For six months, Turkey's lira has basically sat still. USD/TRY has traded roughly 5.50-6.00 in that period and is now pushing the upside of that range. So it's cheap and currency risk is potentially low for those who now buy lira. In contrast, interest rates at 12% cannot be bettered in any freely traded currency. If the lira remains fairly static, those who invest in it should profit. Turkish stocks have soared, CDS and bond yields and lira volatility have slumped. Inflation has dropped significantly and few now hold lira.