U.S. crude stocks fall more than expected-EIA













U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Friday.

Crude inventories fell by 5.5 million barrels in the week to December 20 to 441.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 2.4 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 418,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 2.7 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 2 million barrels in the week to 239.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles , which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 152,000 barrels in the week to 124.9 million barrels, versus expectations for an 800,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 466,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)