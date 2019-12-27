U.S. natgas futures slip over 4% on warming forecasts ahead of expiry













U.S. natural gas futures fell over 4% on Friday in thin trade, as weather forecasts turned warmer and as investors took profits before the expiration of the front month contract.

That decline comes ahead of the release of a federal report expected to show a substantially larger than usual storage draw last week.

Analysts said utilities likely pulled 148 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 20. That compares with a withdrawal of 61 bcf for the same week last year, and a five-year average draw of 101 bcf.

If correct, the decrease during the week ended Dec. 20 would reduce stockpiles to 3.263 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 1.7% below the five-year average but 19.4% above the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Friday.

The report, normally released on Thursday, was delayed due to the observance of Christmas.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 9.7 cents, or 4.2%, to $2.197 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT).

"There is a belief that the cold front is going to be short lived, so above-normal temperatures are coming back to the equation," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, adding that "when you get the holiday market, there are less traders taking advantage of it."

With the weather forecasts warmer and the contract expiring soon, people are quitting their positions, added Flynn.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 401 heating degree days (HDDs) in the Lower 48 U.S. states over the next two weeks, lower than the 411 HDDs estimated on Thursday, indicative of warming weather. The weather is continues to be warmer than normal.

Gas production in the Lower 48 states rose to 95.3 bcfd on Thursday from 95.1 bcfd on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with the record high of 96.3 on Nov. 30.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Dec. 20 Dec. 13 Dec. 20 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Dec. 20 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -148 -107 -61 -101

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 401 411 352 459 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 3 5 2 U.S. GFS TDDs 404 414 357 461

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week Five-Year

Week Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.8 95.1 95.2 76.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.2 8.0 8.5 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 103.0 103.2 103.8 85.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 3.6 3.6 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 4.7 4.7 3.6 U.S. LNG Exports 8.1 8.5 8.7 1.6 U.S. Commercial 17.2 14.5 18.3 14.1 U.S. Residential 29.2 24.0 31.2 23.8 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 25.5 28.8 23.4 U.S. Industrial 25.5 24.3 25.6 23.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.5 3.0 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 110.2 95.8 111.7 92.2 Total U.S. Demand 126.9 112.6 128.6 99.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 2.09 2.11 Transco Z6 New York 1.99 2.15 PG&E Citygate 3.46 3.39 Dominion South 1.64 1.73 Chicago Citygate 1.94 1.94 Algonquin Citygate 2.15 3.18 SoCal Citygate 5.82 5.59 Waha Hub 0.35 0.95

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 29.00 27.50 PJM West 23.00 21.50 Ercot North 14.50 16.75 Mid C 28.63 45.11 Palo Verde 30.83 32.50 SP-15 37.25 39.50

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya, Anjishnu Mondal and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)