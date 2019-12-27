U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 161 BCF













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

In billion cubic feet except where noted:

Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 12/20/2019 12/13/2019 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change

flow East 796 838 -42 -42 678 17.4 782 1.8 Midwest 923 973 -50 -50 821 12.4 938 -1.6 Mountain 177 186 -9 -9 150 18.0 186 -4.8 Pacific 260 273 -13 -13 224 16.1 295 -11.9 South Central 1,094 1,142 -48 -48 858 27.5 1,118 -2.1 Salt 309 319 -10 -10 272 13.6 329 -6.1 Nonsalt 786 823 -37 -37 586 34.1 789 -0.4 Total 3,250 3,411 -161 -161 2,732 19.0 3,319 -2.1

Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 148 bcf in the latest week.

The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units.

Data extracted from EIA website : ()