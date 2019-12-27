U.S. weekly railcar loadings — AAR













Association of American Railroads issued its weekly railcar loadings on major U.S. railroads as follows:

DATA FOR MOST RECENT WEEK

This week Year-to-date

Carloads vs 2018 Cumulative Avg/wk vs 2018

(pct) (pct) Total Carloads 245,048 -11.5 12,780,814 250,604 -4.8 Chemicals 32,380 -7.8 1,632,571 32,011 -0.6 Coal 72,032 -23.2 3,939,717 77,249 -9.2 Farm Products excl. Grain, & Food (1) 15,616 -4.8 793,670 15,562 -4.1 Forest Products (2) 9,990 -5.1 500,493 9,814 -4.5 Grain 21,593 -9.2 1,100,452 21,577 -5.6 Metallic Ores & Metals (3) 22,504 -7.7 1,110,416 21,773 -6.8 Motor Vehicles & Parts (4) 16,784 -2.9 823,282 16,143 -2.8 Nonmetallic Minerals (5) 30,144 -8.1 1,739,081 34,100 -4.4 Petroleum & Petroleum Products 14,119 5.3 649,580 12,737 12.5 Other (6) 9,886 4.4 491,552 9,638 -1.2 Total Intermodal Units (7) 262,541 -9.5 13,550,432 265,695 -5.1 Total Traffic 507,589 -10.5 26,331,246 516,299 -4.9

NOTES:

AAR said it will release its weekly report on Friday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Jan. 3 during the weeks of Dec. 22 and 29.

(1) Includes: farm products excluding grain; grain mill products; food products

(2) Includes: primary forest products; lumber and wood products; pulp & paper products

(3) Includes: metallic ores; coke; primary metal products; iron and steel scrap

(4) Includes: motor vehicles and equipment

(5) Includes: crushed stone, sand and gravel; nonmetallic minerals; stone, clay and glass products

(6) Includes: waste and nonferrous scrap; all other carloads

(7) Includes: containers; trailers

Averages per week may not sum to totals due to independent rounding.

AAR posts its data on Web site Total Carloads