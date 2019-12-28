Egypt awards oil and gas exploration concessions in Red Sea – statement













Egypt said on Sunday that it awarded oil and gas exploration concessions in the Red Sea to Chevron , Royal Dutch Shell and Mubadala in an international tender.

Chevron was awarded the first block, Shell a second block, and a third block was awarded jointly to Shell and Mubadala with a total exploration area of around 10,000 square km (3,860 square miles) and with a minimum investment of $326 million, the petroleum ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Richard Pullin)