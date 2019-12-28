U.S. REFINERY FILING – SWEENY REFINERY 12/28/2019 07:18 AM 12/28/2019 07:30 AM – EXCESS OPACITY













U.S. REFINERY FILING SWEENY REFINERY

Cause:

The Unit 27.1 opacity was exceeded due to a transformer set tripping offline. This caused a reduced efficiency of the control device (electrostatic precipitator) and opacity readings greater than 35%.

Source 1:: Unit 27.1 Regenerator 27.1-36-RE Source 2:: Source 3::

Action taken:

Operations personnel restarted the tripped transformer set. The opacity returned to normal and normal operations resumed.

