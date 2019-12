* USD/INR rise to be curbed as risk currencies rally on trade, growth hopes

* Hopes US-China Phase 1 trade deal will be signed-off soon lifts risk mood

* Cooling of U.S.-Sino tensions to lift global growth, INR supportive

* USD downside limited on India fiscal concerns, oil rally, year end demand

* Supported by increasing evidence RBI wants weaker INR

* Resistance 71.38, 71.58, support 71.15-20, 71.00-05