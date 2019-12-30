CenterPoint Energy Inc: JP Morgan cuts PT by $3













** JP Morgan cuts price target on electric utility to $30 from $33

** Says CNP's consolidated growth will be impacted by inconsistent contributions from its energy and infrastructure services segments

** Brokerage says company's growth dragged by potentially constrained customer demand for services of Enable Midstream Partners LP — a joint venture by affiliates of CNP and some other energy cos

** Says CNP's core electric and gas utility segment's rate base growth remains above average, with strong rate recovery mechanisms in Indiana and Ohio

** Do not feel CNP shares are pricing-in the average growth potential going forward; maintain "overweight" on the stock – JP Morgan

** 6 of 17 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher and 11 "hold"; their median PT is $28 – Refinitiv IBES data

** Up to Friday's close, CNP had fallen 4.7% this year

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)