Financial Calendar 2020













Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2019-12-30 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK & Oslo Stock Exchange: ATLA NOK) hereby announces the financial calendar for 2020 with the following dates:

Tuesday 31 st March: Annual Accounts 2019 to be issued.

March: Annual Accounts 2019 to be issued. Thursday 30 th April: Annual General Meeting.

April: Annual General Meeting. Friday 29 th May: 1 st Quarter 2020 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

May: 1 Quarter 2020 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Monday 31 st August: 2 nd Quarter 2020 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

August: 2 Quarter 2020 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Monday 30th November: 3rd Quarter 2020 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries in UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s existing shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen and on Oslo Stock Exchange.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, CEO (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company’s website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.21/2019

Issued 30-12-2019

P/F Atlantic Petroleum

Yviri við Strond 4

P.O. Box 1228

FO-110 Tórshavn

Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo