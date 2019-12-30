Hedge funds boost U.S. crude oil net longs -CFTC













Hedge fund managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Dec. 24, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.

The speculator group increased its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 17,051 contracts to 312,375 during the period.

Natural gas speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets increased their net short position by 4,926 contracts to 245,532 in the same week.

(Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)