** Engineering company's shares fall as much as 64% to 53 cents

** Stock last down 34% to 99 cents; set for worst day in over three months if losses hold

** Co is in talks with its lenders to file for bankruptcy within weeks, Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the situation ()

** Including session's losses, MDR down 76% so far this year

