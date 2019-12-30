Reuters Insider – Reuters Today: European markets sink after red-hot rally













Click the following link to watch video: Source: Reuters Insider

Description: Rallies in Asia failed to infuse optimism in European markets, which were pulling back on Monday. However, crude oil prices were finding support. Companies in the news include EssilorLuxottica, AstraZeneca, Tesla and Italian bank Monte dei Paschi. Mark Carney was also in the spotlight on Monday morning for his comments about investment and the environment. Short Link:

Video Transcript:

Good morning and welcome to Reuters Today, I'm Alanna Petroff. Let's start with the latest action in the markets. We're seeing continuing rallies today in Asia but the optimism hasn't extended over to Europe. If we take a look at how trading is shaping up this morning, we're seeing that the STOXX600 down by 0.4% or so, the FTSE 100 over in London down by about 0.3%, the DAX in Germany down by 0.4% and the CAC 40 in Paris down by about 0.25%. While we're not seeing much trading enthusiasm here, it's important to note that volumes tend to be low during this time of year. And so far in 2019, these markets have all posted double digit gains. In particular, the CAC 40 is up about 28% so far this year. The STOXX 600 is up about 24%. These latest moves come after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed at records on Friday. Moving to commodities now, oil markets are in focus. The price of crude is hovering around three-month highs. It's been getting support from a combination of factors including US crude inventory draw downs, trade optimism and unrest in the Middle East. Margaret Yang of CMC Markets pointed out that prices are now at their highest level since the Saudi oil field attack in mid-September. And Mark Carney is back in the spotlight today. The Governor of the Bank of England is warning that investments held by millions of people could be rendered absolutely worthless due to climate change. He's urging investors and financial services firms to think hard about their holdings in the fossil fuel industry. He made the comments during an appearance on the BBC's Today program. The program is being guest edited by the young environmental activists Greta Thunberg. Moving to big pharma now, the US Food and Drug Administration has given the go-ahead for cancer treatment from AstraZeneca and Merck. It's an ovarian cancer drug that can now also be used to treat advanced pancreatic cancer. AstraZeneca announced the new FDA approval this morning. To Italy now, the government is delaying the presentation of its plan to sell at stake in this struggling bank Monte Dei Paschi. The plan is for the state to offload it's 68% stake in the world's oldest bank by the end of 2021. This plan was supposed to be submitted to the EU executive by the end of the year. Italy's Treasury said in a statement it had asked Brussels for postponement. It noted there's been ongoing dialogue about operations to de-risk the bank. Now let's take a look at market movers and shakers for you. EssilorLuxottica said it's discovered fraudulent activity at a plant in Thailand. That's expected to have a negative impact worth EUR190 million on the spectacles company. The Italian motorway operator Atlantia yet is down. It's freezing tariffs on its toll roads under pressure from the government. On the rise, shares and Italian football club AS Roma have touched a two-year high. Its owners are and talks about a possible sale of the club. And the Italian agrochemicals group Isagro soared on news that it sold its Asia business PI Industries of India. And finally, Tesla is basking in the spotlight today. The electric car company just delivered its very first Chinese-made Model 3 vehicles. The cars were built and its brand new Shanghai factory. This is Tesla's first plant outside the United States. Production started in October. Tesla aims to produce 250,000 vehicles a year. The first 15 customers to get the cars were Tesla employees. That's it from your Reuters Today. I'm Alanna Petroff and this is Reuters.