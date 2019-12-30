U.S. natgas futures stall near 4-month low on moderate weather outlook













U.S. natural gas futures were little changed in holiday thinned trade on Monday, hovering close to a four-month low hit last week on forecasts for warm weather that will dent heating demand.

Front-month gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 1.1 cents, or about 0.2%, at $2.22 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:29 a.m. EST (1529 GMT). The contract had fallen to $2.138 on Friday .

"The short-term weather outlook again is running warmer than normal," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

"So, despite the fact that we saw two straight tighter than market consensus storage reports … you're seeing lack of interest."

Data provider Refinitiv 414 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states, well off the 30-year average of 461. Refinitiv predicted demand, including exports, would fall to an average of 111.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week from 112.4 bcfd in the prior week.

Analysts said utilities likely pulled 161 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 20. That compares with a decline of 61 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2014-18) average reduction of 101 bcf for the week of Dec. 20.

Traders noted prices have dropped 20% from the eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu hit in early November, citing mild weather and expectations inventories will still rise over the five-year average in coming weeks. Near-record production enables utilities to leave more gas in storage, wiping away lingering concerns of supply shortages and price spikes during the winter.

Gas production in the Lower 48 states stood at around 95 bcfd, lower than the a record high of 96.3 bcfd hit in late November, according to Refinitiv.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Dec. 20 Dec. 27 Dec. 27 average

(Actual) (Forecast) Dec. 27 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -161 -54 -24 -89

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 414 401 352 461 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 3 5 2 U.S. GFS TDDs 417 404 357 463

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week Five-Year

Week Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.0 95.3 95.4 76.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.0 7.6 8.3 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 103.1 103.0 103.7 85.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.5 3.6 3.6 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.7 4.2 4.2 3.6 U.S. LNG Exports 8.0 8.1 8.6 1.6 U.S. Commercial 14.1 14.5 17.8 14.1 U.S. Residential 23.4 23.8 30.0 23.8 U.S. Power Plant 27.1 25.6 28.5 23.4 U.S. Industrial 24.1 24.3 25.6 23.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 2.5 2.9 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 96.1 95.6 109.7 92.2 Total U.S. Demand 112.4 111.5 126.1 99.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.75 2.09 Transco Z6 New York 1.80 1.99 PG&E Citygate 3.49 3.46 Dominion South 1.61 1.64 Chicago Citygate 1.80 1.94 Algonquin Citygate 2.03 2.15 SoCal Citygate 5.96 5.82 Waha Hub 0.32 0.35

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 22.00 29.00 PJM West 20.75 23.00 Ercot North 15.00 14.50 Mid C 27.00 28.63 Palo Verde 33.00 30.83 SP-15 33.5 37.25

(Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)