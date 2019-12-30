U.S. oil refiners' weekly capacity likely to rise 16,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 45,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Jan. 3, increasing available refining capacity by 16,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 263,000 bpd in the week ending Jan. 10.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Dec. 30 Dec. 27 Dec. 25

01/10/2020 263 263 —

01/03/2020 45 45 45

12/27/2019 61 45 45

12/20/2019 88 88 88

12/13/2019 388 388 388

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)