U.S. stocks weekly: Year-end cheer

** S&P 500 advances for a 5th straight week, gains about 0.6%, bolstered by U.S.-China trade optimism and year-end momentum

** However, the SPX is on its tiptoes , potentially putting its bull run on borrowed time

** And while the Nasdaq has been a coal furnace , its streak ended Fri

** In any event, nearly every sector shares some bubbly: cons disc and tech most lively, while utilities are the sole downer

** Consumer Disc advances 1.5%. Amazon.com rallies on as online sales drive U.S. holiday shopping . Indeed, retail investors deck their keyboards with boughs of holly

** Tech up 1.1%. Apple hits fresh highs. When it comes to FAANGs , AAPL leads the pack, on track for its best year in a decade

** Materials up 0.6%. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF rallies >6%. CMX Gold futures best week in 4 months

** Energy rallies a little over 0.5%. Top SPX stock Apache jumps >15% after joint venture with Total

** Industrials gain 0.5%. Boeing rises on CEO exit , though new 737 MAX documents show "very disturbing" employee concerns

** Meanwhile, strong 2019 gains may set a high bar for 2020

** SPX sector performance YTD through Fri:

