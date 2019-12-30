U.S. stocks weekly: Year-end cheer

(Repeats from Friday, no changes to text. Updates chart) ** S&P 500 advances for a 5th straight week, gains about 0.6%, bolstered by U.S.-China trade optimism and year-end momentum ** However, the SPX is on its tiptoes , potentially putting its bull run on borrowed time ** And while the Nasdaq has been a coal furnace , its streak ended Fri ** In any event, nearly every sector shares some bubbly: cons disc and tech most lively, while utilities are the sole downer ** Consumer Disc advances 1.5%. Amazon.com rallies on as online sales drive U.S. holiday shopping . Indeed, retail investors deck their keyboards with boughs of holly ** Tech up 1.1%. Apple hits fresh highs. When it comes to FAANGs , AAPL leads the pack, on track for its best year in a decade ** Materials up 0.6%. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF rallies >6%. CMX Gold futures best week in 4 months ** Energy rallies a little over 0.5%. Top SPX stock Apache jumps >15% after joint venture with Total ** Industrials gain 0.5%. Boeing rises on CEO exit , though new 737 MAX documents show "very disturbing" employee concerns ** Meanwhile, strong 2019 gains may set a high bar for 2020 ** SPX sector performance YTD through Fri: (Reporting by Terence Gabriel)