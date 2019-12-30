Valaris Plc: Rises on arbitration award, new contracts













** U.S.-listed shares of oilfield services firm rise 11.6% to $6.54 in afternoon trade; highest in over 3 months

** Co says it has concluded arbitration proceedings against Samsung Heavy Industries and has received $200 mln cash payment

** Also says new contracts and extensions for rig fleet over past month have added ~$100 mln of contracted revenue backlog

** Anticipates cost reductions to increase to about $235 mln by end of 2020

** Including session's gain, stock has fallen ~54% YTD

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)