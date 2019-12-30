X-Terra Resources announces final closing of private placement for an additional $400,000

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Dec. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ – X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) is pleased to announce that it has held a final closing of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement at which it issued 3,200,000 Quebec “flow-through” common shares at a price of $0.125 per share for gross proceeds to X-Terra Resources of $400,000. X-Terra Resources intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for exploration on certain of its mining exploration properties in Québec.

In connection with the private placement, X-Terra Resources paid cash commissions to two securities dealers in an aggregate amount of $24,000. As a result of the second and final closing of the private placement, there are 58,795,053 common shares of X-Terra Resources issued and outstanding. Under applicable securities legislation, the common shares issued in the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period, expiring on May 1, 2020.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada.

