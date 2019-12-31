Canadian tribunal opens inquiry on dumping of oil well 'sucker rods' from Mexico, Brazil, Argentina













Canada's International Trade Tribunal said on Tuesday it had opened an inquiry into whether Argentina, Brazil or Mexico were dumping sucker rods – used in the oil industry – in such a way as to hurt domestic production, according to a statement.

The independent tribunal reports to parliament through the finance ministry and will deliver its ruling on April 28, the statement said. No further details were provided.

Sucker rods, made of steel, are used to pump oil from wells. Canada is the world's fourth-largest producer of crude oil.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Dan Grebler)