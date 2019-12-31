Core Labs' Q4 NAM-driven forecast cut to be industry norm – Evercore ISI













** At least 3 brokerages cut PTs on Core Laboratories N.V. after it provides a lower than expected Q1 2020 forecast, cuts Q4 estimates and its quarterly dividend

** The oilfield equipment and services provider expects Q1 EPS to range from $0.39-$0.41 and revenue of $159 mln-$164 mln while analysts on an average expected Q1 EPS of $0.44 and revenue of $163.4 mln – Refinitiv data

** "It is worth stating that we don't see this event as an existential issue for the company and expect this to be the first of a stream of Q4 North American-driven guide downs in the coming weeks," Evercore ISI -cuts PT by $19 to $50

** Company also slashes quarterly dividends by ~55% to $0.25 per share beginning Q1 2020

** J.P.Morgan says the dividend cut is a significant acknowledgement that (for now) in the current cycle these types of capital allocation decisions (while painful) are necessary parts of the eventual road to redemption; cuts PT by $3 to $47

** Company also now expects Q4 2019 revenue of $154 mln-$156 mln from $161 mln-$163 mln forecast earlier and EPS of $0.37-$0.38 from $0.44-$0.45

** Company says cut is a result of the more-than-expected decline in U.S. onshore activity and slower than expected progress in discussions to advance large international and offshore projects

** Out of 15 brokerages, 7 rate the stock "buy" or higher, 7 "hold" and 1 "sell" or lower; median PT $48.50

** Up to Monday's close, stock down ~21% YTD

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)