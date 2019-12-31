Core Labs: Set for worst day in nearly 2 decades on weak outlook, dividend cut













** Shares of oilfield equipment and services provider fall 19.6% to $38.17 — set for worst day in nearly two decades

** At least 3 brokerages lower PTs after CLB's lower-than-expected Q1 2020 forecast, reduced Q4 estimates and cut in quarterly dividend

** Company expects Q1 EPS of 39 cents to 41 cents and revenue of $159 mln-$164 mln while analysts on an average expected Q1 EPS of 44 cents and revenue of $163.4 mln – Refinitiv data

** "It is worth stating that we don't see this event as an existential issue for the company and expect this to be the first of a stream of Q4 North American-driven guide downs in the coming weeks" – Evercore ISI, which cut PT by $19 to $50

** Company also slashes quarterly dividends by ~55% to 25 cents per share beginning Q1 2020

** J.P.Morgan says the dividend cut is a significant acknowledgement that (for now) in the current cycle these types of capital allocation decisions (while painful) are necessary parts of the eventual road to redemption; cuts PT by $3 to $47

** Company also cuts Q4 2019 revenue forecast to $154 mln-$156 mln from $161 mln-$163 mln; lowers EPS to 37 cents-38 cents from 44 cents-45 cents

** CLB says lower forecast is a result of higher-than-expected decline in U.S. onshore activity and slower-than-expected progress in discussions to advance large international and offshore projects

** Out of 15 brokerages, 7 rate the stock "buy" or higher, 7 "hold" and 1 "sell" or lower; median PT is $48.5

** Including Tuesday's losses, stock has lost ~36% so far this year

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)