Iraqi security forces fire teargas to disperse protesters outside US embassy













Iraqi security forces fired teargas on Tuesday outside the U.S. embassy to disperse protesters who had gathered to condemn American air strikes in Iraq.

Only a small amount of teargas was used and militia forces, using loud speakers, urged the crowd to disperse, a Reuters witness said.

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were earlier evacuated because of safety concerns.

(Reporting By Ahmed Rasheed, Maher Nazeh, and Thaeir al-Sudani, writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Mike Collett-White)