Kuwait Petroleum Corp sells its first shipment of 10 ppm diesel













Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Tuesday its International Marketing Sector has concluded the sale of its first shipment of Low Sulphur Diesel with a sulphur content of 10 ppm, to be shipped during January 2020, state news agency KUNA reported.

The shipment is considered the first shipment to be sold to the international market concurrent with the start-up of the Clean Fuel Project units in its KNPC refineries.

KPC aims to supply its clients worldwide with the latest specifications that comply with international and environmental requirements.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; editing by David Evans)