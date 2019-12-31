Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Asian shares at 18-month highs; Nikkei finishes year up 18%













Click the following link to watch video: Source: Reuters Insider

Description: A broad gauge of Asian share markets rose to an 18-month high on Monday as Chinese equities gained, while oil touched three-month highs on a combination of U.S. crude inventory drawdowns, trade optimism and unrest in the Middle East. Japan's Nikkei finished its last trading day of the year with a gain of 18.2% in 2019 after dropping 12.8% last year. Short Link:

Video Transcript:

Hello and welcome to your Asia Insight, I'm Alanna Petroff. Asian shares are ending 2019 on a high. MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose to its highest since June before trimming its gains. Chinese blue chips were bolstered by a report that 2019 retail sales are forecast to show a strong rise. Japan's Nikkei finished its last trading day of the year slightly down but the index gained a little over 18% in 2019 while South Korea's KOSPI ended the day flat but it has added some 8% so far this year. The price of crude oil has ended higher again fueled by optimism over an expected US-China trade deal. Margaret Yang of CMC markets says oil prices have reached their highest level since the Saudi oil field attack in mid-September and traders are cautious about profit taking possibilities. To Australia now where thousands of residents and holiday makers have been told to evacuate a swathe of the state of Victoria as soaring temperatures and strong winds fan massive bush fires. With the mercury set to top 40 degrees in Melbourne, the authorities are urging an estimated 30,000 tourists to leave East Gippsland, an area half the size of Belgium.

We've had a challenging day in Victoria. Yesterday and in the lead up to today, we spoke about extreme fire conditions across the estate as a whole. We had a total fire ban in place for today and what we've seen up until today is more than 70 new fires in the state, more than 20,000 going fires at the moment. Let's take a look at some companies in the news. Tesla has begun delivering Model 3 vehicles built at its Shanghai factory. Construction of its first plant outside the United States began in January and production started in October. Tesla aims to produce 250,000 vehicles a year after production of the Model Y is added into the mix. The first 15 customers to get the cars were Tesla employees. Sources have told Reuters that Nissan has told its managers to slash non-essential spending. The car maker is grappling with slumping car sales and tumbling profits. They say the penny pinching will be in place for the rest of this financial year to the end of March and will most likely continue into the coming business year. India's mobile phone companies are losing millions in revenue as the government closes down parts of the Internet. It's ordered the closure to try to defeat protests against a new citizenship law. Companies such as Vodafone, Idea and Jio are losing around $350,000 for every hour the web is offline. And finally, a software company says its new blockchain system could save huge amounts of energy. Input Output Hong Kong says the entire global network of its platform only consumes the electricity of a family home. Rival Blockchain bitcoin has been criticized for the amount of energy used to power it, comparable to the power consumed by Austria. The company says its Cardano system is 150 times more decentralized than Bitcoin and will democratize financial services for billions of people around the world without access to banks.

It's built on proof of stake rather than proof of work. So, that means there's less energy consumption in that way. So, again for example, Bitcoin blockchain, that is a proof-of-work algorithm and the consumption of energy, for example, of the Bitcoin Blockchain, it consumes the same amount of energy as an entire country whereas the proof-of-stake algorithm that's inside of the Cardano blockchain or that enables the Cardano blockchain is a proof-of-stake system that actually consumes the same amount of energy as one household.

That's it from your Asia Insight. I'm Alanna Petroff and this is Reuters.