** Shares in offshore drilling contractor soar 24.5% at $2.95 in premarket

** Company secures a three year contract for each of the AOD II and AOD III (Asia Offshore Drilling) jack-up drilling rigs in the Middle East

** Contracts in direct continuation of their current contracts

** Total contract value is expected to be around $98 mln and $101 mln respectively

** Up to Monday's close, stock had fallen ~76% this year

