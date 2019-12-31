U.S. crude-by-rail shipments rose by 39,000 bpd in October-EIA













U.S. shipments of crude oil via rail in October rose by 39,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month to 702,000 bpd, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Shipments within the United States in October rose by 32,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month to 379,000 bpd, while shipments from Canada to the United states rose by 7,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month to 323,000 bpd.

Summary Aug-19 Sept-19 Oct-19

Total 644 663 702

Intra-U.S. Movements 323 346 379

U.S. Exports to Canada 0 0 0

U.S. Imports from Canada 321 316 323

PADD 1 – Crude oil movements by rail, October 2019 thousand barrels/day Receipts from October 2019 month ago year ago PADD 1 0 0 0 PADD 2 130 117 79 PADD 3 0 0 0 PADD 4 0 0 0 PADD 5 0 0 0 United States 130 117 79 Canada 72 49 54

PADD 3 – Crude oil movements by rail, October 2019 thousand barrels/day Receipts from October 2019 month ago year ago PADD 1 0 0 0 PADD 2 74 60 15 PADD 3 2 2 81 PADD 4 4 4 39 PADD 5 0 0 0 United States 80 66 134 Canada 180 195 161

PADD 5 – Crude oil movements by rail, October 2019 thousand barrels/day Receipts from October 2019 month ago year ago PADD 1 0 0 0 PADD 2 158 141 156 PADD 3 11 22 6 PADD 4 0 0 2 PADD 5 0 0 0 United States 169 164 163 Canada 43 45 60

Story is based on data published by the EIA on the websites and