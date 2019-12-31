U.S. lower 48 natural gas output rises in October -EIA













U.S. natural gas output in the lower 48 states rose to 106.08 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in October from a revise 105.09 bcfd in September, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly 914 production report.

Before the revision, EIA said output in the lower 48 in prior month was 104.79 bcfd.

State/area Oct-19 Sep-19 Percentage change Oct-18 Percentage change

vs previous month vs previous year U.S. 114,772 113,174 1.4 105,494 8.8 Alaska 8,691 8,089 7.4 8,744 -0.6 Arkansas 1,402 1,406 -0.3 1,585 -11.5 California 515 534 -3.4 554 -7.0 Colorado 5,638 5,399 4.4 5,162 9.2 Kansas 496 504 -1.6 543 -8.7 Louisiana 9,046 8,596 5.2 8,097 11.7 Montana 133 137 -2.4 128 4.0 New Mexico 5,383 5,325 1.1 4,461 20.7 North Dakota 3,039 2,916 4.2 2,569 18.3 Ohio 7,557 7,523 0.4 7,155 5.6 Oklahoma 8,981 8,931 0.6 8,447 6.3 Pennsylvania 19,208 19,235 -0.1 17,948 7.0 Texas 29,137 29,291 -0.5 25,246 15.4 Utah 726 744 -2.5 786 -7.7 West Virginia 6,429 6,078 5.8 5,287 21.6 Wyoming 4,367 4,403 -0.8 4,707 -7.2 Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico 2,727 2,705 0.8 2,721 0.2 Other States 1,295 1,357 -4.6 1,353 -4.3

