Mukesh Ambani’s empire will be cast in fresh light

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.) By Una Galani MUMBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) – India’s richest man can reap two big benefits from carving up his sprawling Reliance Industries. First, he would fulfill a promise to make the $140 bln oil-to-telecom conglomerate almost free of debt. It also should help achieve a higher, tech-like valuation from investors. Full view will be published shortly. On Twitter CONTEXT NEWS – India’s Reliance Industries said on Oct. 25 that it would infuse nearly $15 billion of equity into a new wholly-owned digital services company. – The oil-to-retail conglomerate pledged at its annual meeting in August 2019 to have zero net debt by March 2021. – For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on – SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: (Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Sharon Lam)