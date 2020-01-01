U.S. oil may rise into $67.72-$73.70 range in first quarter













U.S. oil may break a resistance at $61.73 per barrel and rise into a range of $67.72-$73.70 in the first quarter, as suggested by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci ratio analysis.

The contract is riding on a wave C from $42.36, which is the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the February 2016 low of $26.05.

This cycle has been precisely controlled by a set of retracements on the preceding downtrend from the July 2008 high of $147.27 to $26.05.

The wave A ended around the 38.2% level of $72.36 while the wave B completed around the 14.6% level at $43.75. The current C is expected to travel to $86.66.

In the meantime, the wave C has been observing closely a set of its projection levels. The 38.2% level of $61.73 works as a resistance.

This wave is highly likely to overcome this barrier, as it is testing this level the third time, following its failures in April and September 2019. A break could open the way towards $67.72, or $73.70.

Following the long consolidation over the past few months, oil seems to be poised to surge into the range of $72.36-$73.70. A deep correction from the current level looks less possible. If such a correction is triggered, it will be regarded as a pullback towards a short falling trendline.

