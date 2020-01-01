US Northwest river runoff up to 93 pct – NWRFC













Projected water runoff at The Dalles Dam on the Columbia River in Oregon climbed to 93 percent of normal for January-July, the U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) said on Wednesday.

That is up from the prior forecast of 92 percent of normal. See .

In the 2019 water year, actual runoff at The Dalles from January to July was 89 percent of the 30-year (1981-2010) average.

The Dalles is the next-to-last dam on the Columbia River and a key point to measure the volume of water available for power generation in the Northwest, which receives about 65 percent of its power from hydroelectric dams.

Portland, Oregon-based NWRFC is an arm of the National Weather Service (NWS), which is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

For additional analysis, see Thomson Reuters Analytics for North American natural gas at and North American power at

The following table shows the latest NWRFC forecasts for the 2020 water year versus the actual runoff in 2019 as a percentage of the 30-year normal. The water year started on Oct. 1.

2020 2020 2019

Jan 1 Dec 31 Pvs Yr

Forecast Forecast Actual

Pct Pct Pct COLUMBIA RIVER Mica, BC Jan-Jul 105 105 95 Apr-Sep 102 103 99 Arrow Lakes, BC Jan-Jul 106 107 88 Apr-Sep 102 102 94 Grand Coulee, WA Jan-Jul 97 97 82 Apr-Sep 99 99 87 Rock Island, WA Jan-Jul 98 99 81 Apr-Sep 99 99 86 The Dalles, OR Jan-Jul 93 92 89 Apr-Sep 94 93 94

SNAKE RIVER Lower Granite, WA Jan-Jul 81 79 106 Apr-Sep 85 82 115